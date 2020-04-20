Fisherman in sunken boat still missing

KUCHING: A 41-year-old fisherman is feared missing near Pulau Lakei when the boat he was in with his father and younger brother sank around 9am on April 18.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement yesterday said his father and brother managed to swim to Pulau Lakei safely at 5pm.

The missing man has been identified as Jamlee Masli who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt.

According to one of the survivors, the three of them were holding on to two life jackets as they swam towards Pulau Lakei.

As they were about to reach Pulai Lakei (about 20 metres away), he said Jamlee lost his grip on one of the life jackets and got swept away by the waves.

The father, 64, and his younger brother, 36, were rescued by MMEA and arrived at the MMEA maritime complex around 8pm on April 18.

MMEA added that a search and rescue operation was activated at 6.18pm April 18 together with the Fire and Rescue Department and local villagers.

Yesterday, the SAR operation was conducted in the surrounding waters of Pulai Lakei to Tanjung Po.

As of press time yesterday, the missing man was yet to be found. The SAR operation continues today.