Foo: Reinstate policy of requiring returning S’wakians to undergo quarantine at designated centres

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is urged to reinstate its policy of requiring Sarawakians who return from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan to undergo quarantine at the designated quarantine centres.

In making this call today, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth secretary-general Milton Foo said they had received criticism on social media following the recent announcement on Sarawakians returning from the three mentioned areas to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Last Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, said any Sarawakians returning from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Labuan must undergo a 14-day quarantine at home, effective today and they would be monitored by the Health Ministry.

“A storm of criticism has been received from the public via social media on this more relaxed policy of home quarantine, including endangering the family members of the returnee,” he said in a press statement.

Foo said this might lead to all the previous efforts of curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the last couple of weeks going down the drain.

He asserted Sarawakians must stand together and strictly abide by the orders made by the JPBN in order to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve so as to save as many lives as possible.

“Thus, every order and policy must be made circumspectly as it affects the life of each individual Sarawakian, a matter which is so important that no person shall be deprived of his or personal liberty save in accordance with law, Article 5 Part II Fundamental Liberties of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Foo believed that Sarawak would win this Covid-19 pandemic war if right and informed decisions were made by the authorities with full support and collaboration of all Sarawakians.