Food supply more than enough to meet demand during and after MCO – Ismail

KUCHING: The food supply in Malaysia is more than sufficient to meet the demand during and after the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob assured.

According to him, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries have been conducting checks on the ground to ensure a constant supply of food items for Malaysians.

“The ministries have been monitoring the food supply including rice and other essential food items daily throughout the country.

“The food supply (in the country) is sufficient and able to meet the demand now and in future,” he told the daily upate press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said the country’s rice stockpile, both imported and local production, had maintained at a constant level to meet the continued demand of Malaysians.

“It is more than enough in terms of supply.”

He said other essential items such as vegetables were also sufficient in terms of supply.

In fact, he said the issue Malaysia faced was not shortage of food supply but an excessive supply of certain food items especially fresh produce.

“The issue we face now is not shortage but an over-supply. So we have more than enough.

“Do not worry about food supply during the approaching Ramadan month because we have more supply to meet the demand,” added Ismail Sabri.

The Muslim community is observing the Holy Ramadan from April 23.