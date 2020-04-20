Govt to allow companies to carry out sanitisation works as CSR – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The government will allow companies who are interested in carrying out sanitisation works as their corporate social responsibility (CSR), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today, he said the government had been informed that quite a number of such applications had been received from various companies.

“We have been informed that a lot of applications from companies to carry out sanitisation as their CSR. We welcome these companies who are interested in doing sanitisation under their CSR programme,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that these companies must comply with the regulations and advice by the Ministry of Health (MoH) while carrying out sanitisation works.

“Also, their sanitisation works must be closely monitored by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba),” he stressed.

He observed that some Malaysians who had undergone their mandatory quarantine at the respective quarantine centres might have some problems travelling home.

According to him, the issue is not whether they are allowed to go home but how they are supposed to travel.

“Some of their residences may be far away from the quarantine centre, like travelling between states, from Kuala Lumpur to Pahang, which is interstate travel.”

Ismail Sabri said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) would address the matter to ensure that those having fulfilled the mandatory quarantine would get home safe and sound.