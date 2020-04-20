Govt to decide whether or not to reschedule Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday in due time – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The government will decide whether or not to reschedule the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday in due time, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He let out a brief laugh when a journalist asked him if the Malaysian government would follow the footsteps of its Indonesian counterpart in deciding to have the festive holiday towards the end of this year.

“It is not time yet and we are talking about this… Let’s go for Ramadan first,” he said during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

The Muslim community is set to observe the Ramadan month from April 23 and will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 24.

Ismail Sabri said whether or not to postpone the festive break would be discussed and decided by the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

“Raya celebration, terawih prayer and all these will be deliberated by the Religious Affairs for a decision later,” he added.

Indonesia has decided to postpone its Hari Raya Aidilfitri to Dec 28 to 31 instead of May 26 to 29.