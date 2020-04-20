Great Lockdown Recession tips a global recession — OCBC

KUCHING: The Great Lockdown Recession, as termed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), tips a global recession of three per cent for 2020, which will be worse than during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), OCBC Bank’s research arm OCBC Treasury Research opines in a special report.

According to Research and Strategy head Selena Ling, this is also a significant reversal from the 2.9 per cent growth seen in 2019 and the global economy last faced a crisis of this magnitude in the 1930s.

“However, the harder the growth decline in 2020, the sharper the recoil with the IMF tipping a 5.8 per cent growth bounce in 2021,” Ling said.

The worst hit economies from the Covid-19 pandemic include the US at 5.9 per cent decline (2021: 4.7 per cent), euro area at 7.5 per cent decline (2021: 4.7 per cent), Japan at 5.2 per cent decline (2021: three per cent) and UK at 6.5 per cent decline (2021: four per cent).

In Asia, China and India will see 2020 growth sink to just 1.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively, before rebounding to 9.2 per cent and 7.4 per cent in 2021, whilst Asean-5 will shrink 0.6 per cent (2021: 7.8 per cent).

In particular, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia will clock 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth at -3.5 per cent, -4.8 per cent, -1.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

“Still, emerging Asia is forecast as the only region to register a positive growth rate of one per cent in 2020, albeit this is more than five per cent points below its past decade average.

“Global trade growth will also contract 11 per cent this year, with the epicentre of the demand shock concentrated in the advanced economies as exports and imports slump 11.5 per cent and 12.8 per cent respectively.” The global recession of three per cent decline is the baseline scenario which assumes the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts will be gradually unwound.

The IMF caveated that extreme uncertainty remains depending on the pandemic pathway, evolution of containment efforts, behavioural changes and other confidence effects, and a deeper 2020 contraction accompanied by a shallower recovery path in 2021 is possible.

In contrast, the most severe scenario assuming a protracted pandemic in 2020 and a second outbreak in 2021, global output would fall throughout 2020-2021 and end up nearly eight per cent below baseline in 2021.

That said, decisive and sizeable monetary and fiscal policy actions have helped to stabilise investor sentiments.

Market liquidity has also improved somewhat in recent weeks, following the Fed’s unprecedented steps to increase the scale of asset purchases, introducing additional large open-market operations to inject liquidity, allow foreign central banks to repo their Treasury holdings for US dollar, and temporarily excluding US Treasury securities and reserves from the calculation of supplementary leverage ratio for bank holding companies.

The IMF also has US$1 trillion in available resources to support member countries through various lending facilities, including US$100 billion in emergency financing.

The IMF also called official bilateral creditors to suspend debt repayment from International Development Association countries (with gross national income per capital below US$1,175 in 2020) that request forbearance.

Turbocharge from global policy monetary and fiscal stimulus will work at some point. A quote goes that “the darkest hour is just before dawn” – typically the IMF global growth downgrades should be interpreted as lagging behind financial markets.

“Financial markets are forward looking and by the time economic indicators and growth forecasts bottom, the conditions may be prime for a financial market turnaround.

“The second quarter of 2020 (2Q20) GDP growth and other economic indicators are likely to look quite dire, with the labour market statistics probably peaking only in the months ahead, but it may be time to turn slightly less bearish on risk assets?

“This is not a call for full risk-on by any means, but it bears watching for opportunities for dribbling in if our OCBC FX sentiment index continues to back away from extreme risk-off levels in the days or weeks ahead.”