Honor’s 14-inch MagicBook packs a punch

KUCHING: Honor’s latest laptop; MagicBook, is an ultra-thin premium device with a stylish metallic finish.

Housing an IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels and 5.2 mm slim bezel, the Honor MagicBook brings an extraordinary FullView display for everyday needs. Certified by a recognised research center in China, the anti-glare screen can effectively filter harmful blue ligh.

By leveraging the capabilities of the new generation AMD RyzenTM 5 3500U mobile processor and RadeonTM Vega8 Graphics, the Honor MagicBook has a maximum power consumption of 25W2and turbo boost frequency up to 30W. To top it off, the built-in 8GB DDR4 2400MHz dual channel RAM increases read and write rate by over 50 per cent.

The Honor MagicBook also has a specially designed fan with copper exterior, complemented with a hidden air outlet which dissipates heat much faster.

Equipped with 57.4Wh battery and the Honor smart power saving technology, the standby time for performing basic daily tasks using Honor MagicBook increases by 15 per cent. It can also be quickly charged to 40 per cent in just 30 minutes or other devices with the USB-C charger included.

Security is also top of its list as the Honor MagicBook comes with a fingerprint scanner capable of scanning fingerprints within 7.6 seconds from startup to accessing desktop and 0.9 seconds to wake the screen up.

As for its audio, immerse yourself with the incredibly rich and multi-dimensional audio experience delivered by four powerful Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Honor MagicBook is now available for purchase in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Colour: Space Gray

Camera: 1MP front camera

In the box: HUAWEI USB-C Power Adapter 65 W, Charger cable (USB-C), Quick Start Guide, Warranty card

Battery: 57.4 Wh (7565 [email protected]) Typical Capacity, Local video playback time up to 10 hours

Power adapter: Huawei USB-C Power Adapter 65W

Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth, fingerprint and hall sensors

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Screen size: 14 inches

Screen type: IPS Screen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 157 pixels per inch

Audio: Digital microphone x 2, speaker x 4Digital microphone x 2, speaker x 4, Dolby Atmos audio technology

Memory: 8GB RAM, DDR4 2400MHz, 512GB SSD

Processor: AMD RyzenTM 5 3500U Mobile Processor

GPU: Supports the integrated Radeon Vega 8 Graphics