Ismail Sabri: M’sian govt welcomes foreign govts to initiate efforts in bringing their citizens home

KUCHING: The Malaysian government welcomes their counterparts across the globe to initiate efforts in bringing their respective citizens home, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He noted that there were foreigners, who had been stranded in Malaysia since the Covid-19 pandemic, and some of their visas could have expired.

He said the government was aware that these foreigners might want to travel home but their countries could have shut the door on them due to their respective policies in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

“Also, there may not be air connectivity between Malaysia and their countries, so they cannot return to their home countries.

“We have decided to let the Foreign Ministry discuss with the various embassies in Kuala Lumpur to ensure that the well-being of these foreigners is taken care of during their stay in Malaysia,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said they welcomed the various governments to launch some initiatives to bring home their citizens, who had been stranded in the country.

He said they could follow in the footsteps of Malaysia, which had engaged certain efforts in bringing Malaysians, who were stranded abroad, back home.

“A lot of Malaysians had been stranded overseas, and we look into means to bring them home.

“So other countries who would like to bring their citizens home could also do the same. I hope they (their governments) will negotiate with our Foreign Ministry and bring their citizens home,” he added.

According to Ismail Sabri, the Foreign Ministry has been looking into ways to bring Malaysian students, who have been stranded in Moscow, back to the country.

“Our students (in Moscow) still have a place to stay there. I have always said this, it is okay to continue staying in that country, (there is) no need to come back (to Malaysia).

“Because if we bring them back, and if the number is not big, the foreign country has its own policy to open or close the door,” he said.

As far as stranded citizens and students are concerned, he believed the Foreign Ministry had been in discussions and negotiations with the various governments.