KPDNHEP S’wak: Ministry still studying MCO Maximum Price Scheme

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has yet to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) Maximum Price Scheme.

According to a statement from KPDNHEP Sarawak today, the scheme was still being studied by the ministry’s top management in Putrajaya.

“However, KPDNHEP Sarawak conducts daily inspections continuously at main business premises such as supermarkets, main suppliers, mini markets, convenience stores and other premises.

“Daily inspections are done to ensure the necessities as well as food and drinks are sold with reasonable prices during MCO. Inspections are also made to ensure traders do not take advantage by raising the prices,” it said.

Last Tuesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government will impose the movement control order (MCO) Maximum Price Scheme starting April 15 until April 28.

He said the scheme would ensure control over the prices of 12 daily essentials such as chicken, chicken eggs, cooking oil, wheat flour and kembong fish.

“The details of the scheme will be announced by KPDNHEP,” he said.

Meanwhile, KPDNHEP Sarawak had inspected 4,495 premises covering urban and rural areas during the MCO between March 18 and April 19.

As of April 19, 22 cases were being investigated with a total of RM2,451 worth of goods seized and RM1,650 in compounds under various offences were issued.

“Out of the 22 cases, nine were investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011; seven cases under the Weights and Measures Act 1972 , Consumer Protection Act 1999 (two cases) and the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (four cases),” it said.

The ministry had also issued 24 profiteering notices during the period, of which the 24 were out of a total of 44 profiteering notices that were issued between Jan 1 to April 19.

“Traders who are found to raise the prices above the profit margin, the ministry will take stern action under Section 14 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“The Individuals, if convicted can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for not more than three years or both. For companies or organisations, they will be fined up to RM500,000 if found guilty,” it said.

Members of the public who wish to lodge a complaint can reach the ministry via their hotline 1-800-886-800, their online complaint portal http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or Whatsapp (019-2794317).

They can also visit any of the ministry’s nearest office for actions to be taken.

During the MCO period, KPDNHEP Sarawak operation rooms are open from 8am to 6pm daily and they can be reached at 082-446052 for Kuching office, 083323836 (Sri Aman), 084657751 (Sarikei), 084329202 (Sibu), 084799678 (Kapit), 086332176 (Bintulu), 085412862 (Miri), 085217414 (Limbang), 084872726 (Mukah) and 085283650 (Lawas).