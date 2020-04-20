MCO: Zumba session lands eight in police station

SIBU: The police have arrested six women and two men for allegedly violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) by participating in a zumba session at a gymnasium in Salim Road here today.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that they were arrested at about 12.15pm at the premises.

“A team of policemen led by Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar went to the gymnasium after they received a tip-off.

“The team had to call several times for them to open the gate when they arrived at the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said that the individuals were found to be exercising when police arrived.

He also said the individuals had ignored police presence and were not cooperative besides questioning why the premises was raided.

“All of them were later arrested and taken to Lanang police station.

“They will be investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) (No.3) 2020,” he added.