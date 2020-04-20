MPP: Unlicensed hawkers, petty traders can now apply for Sarawakku Sayang assistance package

KUCHING: Application forms for the registration of unlicensed hawkers and petty traders are now available for download on the Padawan Municipal Council’s (MPP) website.

MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang said that the application forms were for those parties who wished to apply for a temporary permit from the council, which is a pre-requisite for them in applying for the Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package 2.0 announced by the Sarawak government recently.

He added that unlicensed hawkers and traders could also refer to the criteria or conditions to check if they qualified for this aid as well as how to apply for this aid.

“This assistance will provide a special financial aid of RM1,500 to the hawkers and petty traders who are registered with the Local Authorities,” he said in a statement.

For any enquiries, the public can contact MPP’s Licensing Section at 082-615566 ext. 135/282/130 during office hours.

Lo said for those licensed hawkers and petty traders with MPP, they only have to register with Sarawak Pay and the special aid would be remitted to them at a later date.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman lauded the special grant of RM1,500 to hawkers and petty traders under the state government’s Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package 2.0, as it would go a long way in lessening their burden during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He described such assistance as timely to help small scale traders tide over difficult times.

He said that this is indeed a very noble gesture on the part of our Sarawak Government in assisting our hawkers and petty traders during these trying times.

“The amount may not be much but it is certainly a lifeline for small scale traders who could not operate as usual due to the MCO.

“These traders have complied with the MCO by not carrying out their trading in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. Together, we fight Covid-19, he said.