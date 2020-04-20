MRC Sarawak launches crowd-funding drive using Sarawak Pay

KUCHING: The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarawak has launched a crowd-funding campaign, utilising local e-wallet platform Sarawak Pay to purchase health protection essentials for the frontliners who are battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Be our partners to help purchase live-saving and health protection essentials for our frontliners, and to run the programme meant to curb the next wave of infection,” it said in a statement.

To donate, scan the QR code via Sarawak Pay app, and put in the amount that you wish to donate to this cause.

MRC Sarawak said any amount donated would go a long way in procuring the do-it-yourself (DIY) face shields costing RM4 each, 50 face masks valued at RM50, personal hygiene kits worth RM90 and ‘Family Hygiene’ kit (RM120), and other assistance.

“Since the government imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO), we have been supporting hospital blood banks in their blood replenishment campaign, with the blood collection centre at a community hall having collected over 700 pints,” it added.

To date, MRC Sarawak has distributed 6,000 face shields and also 200 head/boot covers to the frontliners.

For more information about the crowd-funding campaign, visit MRC Sarawak Facebook page, or call 082-428 228 / 014-609 4428.