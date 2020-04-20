‘No complacency until country reaches zero positive cases’

KUCHING: Malaysians should not be complacent about the country’s success thus far in curbing the spread of Covid-19 through the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this is because Malaysia has yet to bring down the number of positive cases to zero.

“We have not reached zero Covid-19 positive cases in this country even though we have shown some success (in reducing the number of cases).

“If we want to continue seeing success in curbing the spread of Covid-19 through the enforcement of the MCO, we need you all to help the government,” he said in a recorded video posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysians must continue to adhere to the MCO and failure to do so may see the number of cases rise again.

“Many out there pray that the MCO will come to an end soon so that we all can return to the normal lifestyle we had.

“But this all depends on you, ladies and gentlemen. If you remain stubborn and go out like usual, we may not be able to end the MCO soon.”

The country is currently in the third phase of the MCO until April 28. The first phase ran from March 18 to 31, followed by Phase 2 from April 1 to 14.

On Friday, Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the MCO might be further extended albeit with more economic sectors resuming operation.

He said the government had to try balance health and economic requirements during the Covid-19 crisis.