No intention to involve neighbourhood watch committees in MCO enforcement, says Defence Minister

KUCHING: The government has no intention yet to involve the various neighbourhood watch committees (KRT) in the enforcement of Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Defence Minister said the government had thus far involved only uniformed bodies in the MCO enforcement, and KRT was not a uniformed body.

“Only uniformed officers like the police, army, Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) and APM (Civil Defence Force) are involved in the frontline job.

“Not only are they uniformed personnel but they have also been trained to handle emergencies. Hence, they are entrusted with the enforcement of the MCO,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri thus reiterated that the government had no plan to involve the KRT in maintaning the security order in the country.

“KRT is not a uniformed group, be it in the urban or rural areas. There is no such need (to involve KRT) now,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the government was aware that some school bus operators had complained about not getting financial aid during the MCO period when schools were closed, thereby depriving them of the income necessary to sustain their livelihood.

He said the matter had been left to the Ministry of Finance for further action.

“It is the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said civil servants had been getting their salaries from the government throughout the MCO period.

He added that whether they were on duty or not, they would be getting their salaries at the end of the day.

“In addition, those under the Grade 56 will also get a RM500 assistance,” said Ismail Sabri.