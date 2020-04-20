No travel beyond Penampang-KK border

PENAMPANG: Residents of Penampang as well as Kota Kinabalu are reminded that they are not allowed to cross the Penampang-Kota Kinabalu border without urgent matters.

Penampang district police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said no travel would be allowed beyond the border, starting at Towering Industrial Estate here, if it is not an emergency.

He said most motorists gave the excuse that they wanted to buy essential items outside the district. However, he firmly said no such travel would be allowed in the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The public are urged to shop for essential items within their respective districts. We will not allow travel beyond the Penampang-KK border, from either side of it. We know this may pose as an inconvenience for the time being, but the priority now is to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” said Haris.

He said those who attempt to cross the border would be asked to turn around, or may face stern action.

He said this to reporters during a press conference at the roadblock in front of Blue 7, which was set up to prevent people from travelling into Kota Kinabalu.