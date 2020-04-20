One-day parliamentary sitting insensitive – KK MP

KOTA KINABALU: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu, Chan Foong Hin, slammed the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Muhyiddin Yassin for scheduling the Malaysian Parliament sitting for only one day in an unprecedented move.

He described the move as being senseless, especially towards MPs from Sabah and Sarawak.

Chan, who is also secretary of Sabah DAP, stated that Sabah and Sarawak MPs potentially face a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine imposed under the two states’ immigration laws respectively when they return to their respective constituencies after attending that single day of Parliament.

He told this to reporters after distributing 100 food aid packages to the needy and poor in his constituency yesterday.

“The Covid-19 outbreak is serious. As long as vaccines have not been found, we must strictly maintain social distancing. Nevertheless, to fix only one single day for the first parliamentary sitting of the year is utterly ridiculous. The outbreak of Covid-19 by itself is not a good reason to do so,” he said.

Chan remarked that if the government had truly wanted to prevent the risk of spreading of Covid-19 through congregation of MPs in Parliament, then it should consider the convening of Parliament online.

He gave the examples of Colombia, Brazil and the Maldives being countries that have revised parliamentary rules to enable convening of parliamentary meetings on remote virtual platforms. This way, the Dewan Rakyat need not wait until a certain day to convene in-person.

“If the situation were to greatly improve by May 18 and the Movement Restriction Order (MCO) were to be lifted by then, wouldn’t there no longer be any issue of spreading of Covid-19 among MPs? Why can’t parliamentary meeting be scheduled for more than one day to take into account such possibility?” questioned Chan.

He then rebuked the PN Federal government for being utterly insensitive towards East Malaysian MPs needing to travel from the other part of the country to attend Parliament.

Chan noted that assuming that the MCO has been extended to beyond May 18, then East Malaysian legislators will find it hard to secure accommodations near Parliament in Kuala Lumpur as most hotels will be closed, save for those hotels gazetted as quarantine centres.

He further noted that East Malaysian MPs who are required to fly back and forth between their own parliamentary constituencies and Kuala Lumpur bear a great risk of getting infected by Covid-19 whilst in transit.

According to current regulations, all Malaysians travelling from Kuala Lumpur to East Malaysia are required to undergo self-quarantine and self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.

“In other words, in order to attend the one-day parliamentary sitting, I need to stay at home without contact with anyone for the next 14 days when I come back to KK. What kind of logic is this?”

Chan remarked that perhaps PN ministers were accustomed to using “official visits” as an excuse to disregard the MCO and had failed to understand how hard it is for East Malaysian MPs to travel during this period.

“Parliament is the highest authority elected in Malaysia which is given mandate by the rakyat. I cannot condone such a farce in holding only a single day of parliamentary sitting.

“With the outbreak of Covid-19, there is an even more urgent need for measures taken by the government to be properly debated and scrutinised. Is it perhaps the PN government fears facing the legislature right now? I hope not.”