Paulus worried rural students left out during MCO period

LIMBANG: Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang is concerned that many students in rural schools including in his constituency are lagging behind in their studies despite the introduction of online learning during the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said rural students are at a disadvantage — unable to access online learning either due to unsatisfactory internet access or the absence of telephone and internet services.

“We welcome the Ministry of Education’s decision to introduce a special online learning system during the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country now to ensure that students could continue their studies at home.

“However, with no internet and telephone services in remote areas including in my rural constituency, the online learning is not applicable. Besides many parents do not have the ability to buy learning tools for their children,” he said when met by the media at the presentation of food items donated by Syarikat Persafe Plantation Sdn Bhd to Lun Bawang and Kelabit communities in the district recently.

Also present was Social Welfare Department Limbang officer Wan Muhd ​​Hasif Wan Jamari.

Paulus suggested that teachers in rural schools be proactive in helping their students catch up with their studies especially on those taught online during the MCO period.

He said with this scenario, the cancellation of Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) for this year as announced recently by Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin is a welcome move.

The minister also announced that Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) will be postponed to next year

“It is a wise move to cancel and postpone these public examinations in consideration of the students and teachers and most importantly the safety of the people against the Covid-19 infection,” he said.

On food assistance, he advised those left out to get in touch with the Social Welfare Department or the District Disaster Management Committee and local elected representatives service centre.

Paulus meanwhile praised Persafe for donating food items to 180 recipients from the

Lun Bawang and Kelabit communities.

“Thanks to Persafe for not neglecting their social responsibility of helping the poor and I hope that many other companies will emulate their good deed,” he said.

Persafe is a Bumiputera company dealing with gas and oil and plantation ventures.