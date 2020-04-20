Police arrest unemployed man who entered Sibu Jaya police station carrying meat cleaver

SIBU: The police have arrested an unemployed man who entered Sibu Jaya police station carrying a meat cleaver at about 5pm yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the 23-year-old man was suspected to be under the influence of drugs when he walked into the police station.

“There were two personnel at the station when the suspect came. One of them had instructed the suspect to throw the knife on the floor outside the building.

“Two other policemen then arrested the suspect. There was no force or struggle when the arrest was made,” he said in a press statement today.

Stanley said the suspect told the police he carried the meat cleaver for self-defence, as he believed someone had wanted to hurt him.

He said the suspect also had a wound on his right hand after he punched the window of his house.

“He took the cleaver from his house. We will apply remand for the suspect and conduct urine test,” he added.

Stanley said the case is being investigated under Section 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.