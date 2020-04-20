Police bust more drug-fuelled parties at two condos, 35 nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: More wild drug parties. Police nab 35 people, including 10 women, for allegedly being involved in drug-laced parties at two condominiums in Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields and in Jalan Gombak, Setapak.

In the first incident, police arrested 12 local men for allegedly attending the drug-fuelled party and disobeying the Movement Control Order (MCO) in a raid at a condominium in Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields here, early Sunday morning.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said all of them, aged 17 to 33, being detained at the Brickfields district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division were also found in possession of four plastic packets containing ganja weighing 9.5 grammes.

“Further investigations found that one of the suspects was found to have rented the condominium by making an online payment of RM178 per night,” he said in a statement.

Zairulnizam said interested participants were then invited via WhatsApp app and phone calls to join the wild party.

“Seven of the 12 suspects also tested positive for drugs,” he said.

“”All of them were remanded for four days from April 19 to 22. They were also fined RM1,000 for violating the Movement Control Order under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2020,” he said.

In another raid, police arrested 13 local men and 10 women, aged 14 to 23, at another wild party at a condominium located in Jalan Gombak, Setapak here last Friday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said after a public tip-off a raid was carried out at 1.40 am and police seized five packets of ketamine weighing 4.0gm in addition to eight Erimin 5 pills weighing 2.42gm.

“Initial investigations found that those participating in the party were close friends and were invited via WhatsApp. Urine tests performed found seven men and four women testing positive for drugs,” he said.

Rajab Ahad said the case was being investigated under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act.

“All the suspects were also found to have disobeyed the COVID-19 MCO directives by coming together for a social purpose and are being investigated under Regulation 11 of the Regulations on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2020.

The suspects were detained at the Jinjang lockup and remanded for one day to complete investigations while the investigation papers have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

Over the past week, several wild party incidents have been reported with 34 people arrested in Johor Bahru on April 14. – Bernama