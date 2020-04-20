SAR launched for pensioner missing after boat capsizes

SIBU: A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was launched yesterday for a 63-year-old pensioner after a boat he was travelling in crashed into a tugboat.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim, identified as Lim Lian Tiong from Jalan Permai Jaya, was with his 29-year-old nephew when the incident happened around 8am.

“The pair was fishing near Pulau Li Hua when the incident occurred. After their boat capsized, they swam towards another tugboat nearby but only the nephew made it,” he said in a statement.

He added the SAR operation was launched immediately after police received a report of the incident.