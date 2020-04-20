SDMC: Task force set up to track down some 2,500 people in Kuching to come for screening

KUCHING: One of the four task forces formed by the Sarawak government to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the state has been tasked to track down some 2,500 people in Kuching area who have had close or casual contact with positive cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that the task force, led by former Sarawak Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim, started tracking them down since this morning.

“In Kuching area, there are about 2,500 people. That is why this special task force was formed. They started calling them up this morning to persuade them to come for screening,” he said in a press conference after chairing a Sarawak DIsaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the task force under Dr Jamilah has formulated a strategy to ensure the said 2,500 people that have not presented themselves in Kuching, which is in the red zone, and to appeal to them to come forward and go for screening.

“The philosophy is we try to gather up with all possible cases and cut off the chain of this virus. That’s why we are moving very extensively in pursuing these close and casual contacts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing said although the number of positive cases in Sarawak was said to be at over 300, only over 100 of them were active cases.

This meant the rest of the cases had tested negative or had recovered from the disease, but they were still required to undergo a step-down procedure which would take another 14 days of isolation.

“They can technically be considered discharged but we will only report them fully discharged once the last two tests during step-down returns negative,” he said.

Dr Sim added that one of the reasons why the remaining recovered cases were still being isolated during the step-down was because of the further 14 days of self-isolation and additional two tests to be conducted, to ensure they remain negative.

“Even if they are allowed to be discharged and go home, they still have to be isolated at home for 14 days and cannot come into contact with other members of the household.

“Socially, some people are not able to handle this so it is better for them to stay on step-down, not because they are unwell, but because of the further 14 days isolation,” he said.