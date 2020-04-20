Trump halts funds to WHO

Fundamental outlook

PRESIDENT Donald Trump suspended funds to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the way the health officers’ conducted the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) review. WHO Director General Dr Tedros A Ghebreyesus condemned Trump’s move to politicise relationship with China.

US weekly claims for jobless benefits were reported at 5.245 million for the week ended April 11, bringing a total unemployment to 22 million, wiping out all the jobs created since the Great Depression.

China reported that yuan-denominated exports fell 3.5 per cent in March on an annual basis, while imports rose 2.4 per cent during the same month. Growth Domestic Product (GDP) for 1Q contracted 6.8 per cent from a year ago, as the country continue its fight against Covid-19.

OPEC+ group, including US and Canada, have agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels on daily oil production. This involves the 100,000 barrels cut by Mexico after a meeting held on April 12 among the OPEC and allies. However, WTI Crude prices hit a 19-year low on Thursday as the market settled below US$20 per barrel.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in a narrow range last week from 107 to 108.50. The market could be moving inside the same range with the probability of breaking beyond either direction. Traders are reminded to exercise caution in risk management in case of price adversity.

Euro/US dollar has been trading from 1.08 to 1.10. The market is moving into a triangle formation as the movement narrows down. We project the price pattern will remain unchanged until it comes out of the bottle-neck consolidation. Risk control is advised.

British pound/US dollar topped off 1.2650 after sellers emerged in the market. We expect a sideways trend to follow through and stay contain from 1.24 to 1.265. The market is behaving like the above-mentioned currency exchange while caught in a range trading. Traders are reminded to be patient.

WTI Crude prices settled below US$19 per barrel on Friday, the lowest seen since November 2001. We foresee the bears will continue to drive prices lower as demand wanes. Support is identified at US$16 per barrel while topside will be resilient at US$20 per barrel. Traders are reminded to adopt swing trading as the upward reversal might not come too soon.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives prices fell last week but encountered short-covering on Friday. July Futures contract settled at RM2,236 per MT on Friday. We expect some selling pressure above RM2,350 per MT due to soft demand. Downside support may be tested at RM2,180 per MT which failing to uphold the market, will drive lower at RM2,100 per MT region.

Gold prices fell into a correction last week. The market will be well supported at US$1,660 per ounce in case of a further drawdown this week. We expect a short term correction in the market before the next run-up at the end of April to early May. Resistance is identified at US$1,720 per ounce.

Silver prices failed to conquer above US$16 per ounce and settled lower. The market has been following the gold market as demand slows down. We reckon the support will emerge at US$14.50 in case of a price correction. Resistance is identified at US$15.50 per ounce and we expect some price swings within the aforementioned range.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]