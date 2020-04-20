What’s wrong with me promoting Malaysian Batik, questions puzzled Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has defended his choice of wearing Malaysian Batik during the daily update press conference over the just-concluded weekend.

He said he could not comprehend people commenting on his choice of attire in the past two days.

To the Defence Minister, he was wearing Malaysian Batik to promote the local batik textile.

“A lot of people have been commenting on my shirt since yesterday (Saturday). Actually it was weekend both yesterday (Saturday) and today (Sunday), so I used Batik.

“What’s wrong with me promoting Malaysian Batik, right?” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Quite a number of the minister’s followers rallied behind him, saying that he could use Malaysian Batik so long as he fancied it.

One of the comments reads: “Don’t bother what others say as long as you don’t feel hot and uncomfortable for your own shirt. Take care always remember to wear mask also…”

Malaysian Batik is a batik textile art especially on the east coast of the country such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

Ismail Sabri, 60, was born in Temerloh, Pahang. He, who has served as the Bera MP since 2004, was appointed as the Minister of Defence on March 10 this year.