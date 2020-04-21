3 suspects nabbed by cops after third attempt at breaking into house at Jalan Stutong Baru

KUCHING: Three men aged between 21 to 28 were arrested after their third attempt at breaking into a house in Jalan Stutong Baru here.

Kuching Police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said that the three men were arrested during their third break-in attempt at the same house at around 5.15am yesterday.

“The third break-in finally led to their arrest when the police received information that the suspects had returned to the house. Police then surrounded the house and caught the suspects when they attempted to escape,” said Awang Din in a press statement yesterday.

It was said that the owner of the house was in Sri Aman during their attempt, but was able to monitor his house remotely through his mobile phone, and was able to contact his neighbour and the police when he saw something was amiss.

Awang Din said the first incident occurred at around 2am when the police were informed of the attempt, but were unable to catch sight of the suspects when they arrived.

“The police then continued with their patrol around the area. At around 4.20am, the police received information that there was another break-in attempt at the same location.

“Upon arrival, they found that there were signs of a break-in attempt but the suspects had ran away,” he said.

At around 5.15am, the police received another alert from the house owner that the suspects had returned to the house.

“The police then managed to corner them and arrest all three suspects,” he said.

The suspects were arrested for breaking in and at the same time were also charged for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Past records also showed that two of the suspects were involved in thefts and drugs.

Some of the items stolen from the house have been seized by the police and the suspects were remanded for further investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.