30 districts remain as red zones

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty districts remain as Covid-19 red zones in the country with 17 having over 40 active cases as at 12 noon Sunday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which was shared through MOH’s official social media yesterday, of the 17 red zones with active cases, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur each has four, followed by Melaka (two), Negeri Sembilan (one), Johor (two), Pahang (one), Sarawak (two) and Sabah

(one).

In Selangor, the red zones with over 40 active cases are Petaling (111), Hulu Langat (106), Gombak (43) and Klang (69); while in Kuala Lumpur, Cheras (41), Kepong (85), Lembah Pantai (343) and Titiwangsa (57).

In Melaka, the two red zones with active cases are Jasin (42) and Central Melaka (65); Seremban, Negeri Sembilan (129); Johor Bahru (73) and Kluang (86) in Johor; Kuantan, Pahang (76); Kuching (220) and Kota Samarahan (56) in Sarawak; and Tawau in Sabah (42).

— Bernama