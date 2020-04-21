39 quarantine centres to be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU: The RM200 million allocated for infrastructure projects in Sabah will include the upgrading of 39 premises that have been gazetted as quarantine centres for Covid-19.

It will also include another 13 buildings that the Public Works Department is in the midst of identifying, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie told the House yesterday that allocation will also be used for the renovation of the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex hall in Likas which will serve as a branch of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The hall will be used as an additional ward and treatment centre for Covid-19 patients. With the renovation, the hall can accommodate 172 patients.

“I am scheduled to inspect the place on Wednesday to see the preparations like beds, toilets and bathrooms as well as the facilities for the medical staff that will be stationed there,” he said, adding that the facility will be used as soon as it is ready.

Shafie also said the RM200 million allocation will also be used for basic infrastructure like water supply, bridges and how the distribution of food aid to the people.

“We cannot distribute the food aid if the bridges connecting the villages are broken, we still have hanging bridges not only in Tambunan, Kimanis and Membakut but also in Tuaran.

“There are bridges which need to be upgraded, if not we cannot reach these people and provide them with the food aid,” he stressed.