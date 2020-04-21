69-year-old man latest Covid-19 fatality in Sarawak, death toll at 15

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded one new death due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the death toll to 15.

“The deceased is a 69-year-old man who was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on April 3. His samples were taken and he was found to be positive of the disease on April 7.

“He passed away on April 21 at 2.08am,” Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference after chairing the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

He said the deceased has no history of contact with other positive cases or identified clusters, and the Health Department will continue to investigate the source of his infection.

Uggah also said as of today, Sarawak recorded 22 new positive cases of Covid-19, which are all treated at the SGH, bringing the total number of positive cases to 436 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Out of the total of cases, 20 cases have fully recovered and discharged, bringing the total of fully recovered cases in Sarawak to 88, he added.

“Meanwhile 191 persons under investigation (PUI) are still waiting for their test results. Now it only takes about 24 hours for the result to be out.

“That is one of the achievements Sarawak has achieved, where we can quickly test, and get the number of those waiting for their test result low,” said Uggah.

As for person-under-surveillance (PUS), Sarawak registered 64 new cases who are now being quarantined at 17 hotels across the state. This brings the total number of PUS cases to 1,270 to-date, said Uggah.

As of today, he said 288 PUS cases have been allowed to continue their 14-day quarantine at home.

All in all, Uggah said the positive incident rate for 100,000 Sarawakians today is at 13.7 per cent.

He also revealed there are six identified clusters in Sarawak namely the Kuching Conference with 139 positive cases, the Sri Petaling Tabligh (95), RK family (Italy) (59), 17 sub-clusters (57), three unidentified infection source clusters (10) and 22 new clusters still under investigations (76).