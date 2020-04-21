95 MCO defiers detained in Tawau

TAWAU: Ninety-five persons were arrested throughout the implementation of the Movement Control Order (CPP) in the district.

Seven people were detained during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 to 31; 73 during the second phase (April 1 to 14); and 15 during the third phase (April 15 to 17).

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the 95 individuals had been charged in court for various offenses, including refusal to obey instructions, warnings and police advice during the MCO period.

“All of those arrested did not comply with police instructions, apart from giving unreasonable reasons,” he said, adding that all cases were investigated under Section 22 (a) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (APPPB) 1988, Regulation 7 and Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in the Local Area of Infection) 2020.

Zaini who was on a working visit to the district, called for the cooperation of the public to comply with the MCO directives to help the authorities break the Covid-19 infection chain.

“In this third phase of the MCO, police will take more stern action against individuals found to have defied the order,” he said.