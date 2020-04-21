Baking supply shops can open Wednesday and Friday, says SDMC

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is allowing shops selling baking supplies to open every Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 7pm during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in view of the coming Hari Raya and Gawai celebrations.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this was to allow families celebrating Hari Raya and Gawai in May, to be able to prepare for the celebrations during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“This morning the committee has decided, since Gawai and Raya are coming and a lot of families have to do preparations to celebrate, we have decided for all shops selling baking supplies like plastic containers, accessories and baking ingredients to open twice a week on Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 7pm,” he told a press conference after the meeting.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, also announced that the committee had decided not to allow any laundry service to open in the state, although the federal government has given the approval to full-service laundries to resume.

“We (Sarawak) will still not allow laundry services to open in the state because it was noticed yesterday that many laundry services were open and drawing some crowd.

“Kuala Lumpur may have a different ruling but in Sarawak the committee feesl that they (laundry service) should remain closed to avoid any close contact,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said so far all divisions in Sarawak have received the RM6.5 million state government aid face mask supplies to be distributed to the public.

On top of that, he said the Health Department was supplying RM7 million worth of personal protection equipment (PPEs) to Sarawak, to supplement the aid from the state government to the people and the front liners of the state.

“So far we have enough (PPE) supplies to last for a month. I would also like to tell the hospitals in the state to be transparent and let SDMC know immediately if they are running out of PPE supplies.

“This is so that they can focus on treating the patients, while we SDMC will focus on making sure they have enough supplies,” said Uggah.

On another note, Uggah advised city folks, especially those in the red and yellow zones, to refrain from going back to their hometowns or ‘kampungs’ during the coming festive seasons.

Reminding the public that the MCO which restricts inter-district travel was still in effect, he also urged the rural folk not to enter red or yellow zones unnecessarily.

“As for the rural folks, stay at home, but of course you still need to go to your farms. So my advice is not to visit the red or yellow zones unless necessary. That’s why we have an inter-district movement ban, because once you go into the yellow or red zone areas, there are risks you might infect your family and community.

“I also advise those relatives working in cities or in town areas please don’t go ‘balik kampung’, wait till the situation gets better because by going back, you can create another infection chain.

“We have about 27 districts in the green zone and we want to maintain it that way, and hope more will be green soon,” said Uggah.

Sarawak has 40 districts.