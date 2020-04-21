Bomba helps deliver nearly a tonne of food to Mulu villagers

MIRI: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) yesterday delivered nearly a tonne of food to villagers in Mulu affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Bomba Miri chief Law Poh Kiong said the 65 packs of food aid, weighing 975kg, were dispatched via a Bomba helicopter due to Mulu being accessible only by air or river.

“The team departed Marudi Airport at 10.15am to deliver the food aid. It is the third phase of delivering food to villagers in Mulu during the MCO,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Law said Bomba decided to assist with the delivery of food aid even though MASwings flies to Mulu three times a week.

“Only the Twin Otter aircraft flies to Mulu and there is a limit on how much it can carry. Thus we decided to carry out the mission to deliver food assistance to the villagers there,” he said, adding the team made two trips to Mulu yesterday.

Each food pack contains a 10kg-bag of rice, sugar, cooking oil and instant noodles.