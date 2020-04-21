Covid-19: 11 more positive cases linked to Sarawak clusters detected

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified 11 positive Covid-19 cases linked to three Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said four more cases were linked to the church conference cluster, bringing the cumulative tally of cases linked to the cluster to 139.

“An additional five cases were linked to the person-under-investigation (PUI) Italy cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 59.

“The healthcare worker cluster also saw an increase of 2 cases, which brings the total number of cases to 40,” he said.

He revealed this during a press conference on the daily Covid-19 update at Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, three positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak were linked to those who returned from overseas, of which the three were among the 95 positive cases detected from the 7,910 samples taken.

“Since April 3, 12,160 Malaysians who returned from overseas were quarantined, where 7,910 samples were taken, out of which 95 were tested positive.

“This proactive action saw the increase of the number of positive cases reported in the states where they were quarantined; such as the additional 37 cases in Melaka, 32 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, three cases in Sarawak, three cases in Johor and two cases in Selangor.

“These positive cases have since been isolated and are undergoing treatment at hospitals,” he added.