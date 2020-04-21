Covid-19: MoH draws up Post-MCO mitigation plan

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking into a mitigation plan to ensure that the Covid-19 chain is broken after the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the mitigation plan also included a policy change that outlined the practice of the new normal.

“Definitely, we are looking into the exit strategy (after MCO is lifted). We are planning now and looking into how we can mitigate the situation.

“Our policy must change in terms of public gathering, social distancing and continuously remind our public to wash their hands. Most importantly, to stay at home if you do not have any business outside. That is the principle,” he told a daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the soft landing approach would be used when removing the MCO and the discussion could take between three to six months. – Bernama