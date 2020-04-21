Covid-19: No restriction on British travellers leaving M’sia — HC

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no restriction on British travellers leaving Malaysia amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and commercial flights between Kuala Lumpur and London are still available, said British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay.

Hay said the High Commission has been advising British travellers in Malaysia to return to the UK as international travel becomes increasingly challenging.

He added that the number of British travellers in Malaysia has declined to less than 200 – including those who are organising or waiting for their flight back to the UK – since the start of the global pandemic.

“The British Government is chartering repatriation flights in countries where there is no other means for British travellers to get home.

“Fortunately, commercial flights between Kuala Lumpur and London are still available and there is no restriction on foreign nationals leaving Malaysia.

“We are not aware of any British travellers here who wish to return to the UK but cannot do so because of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” said Hay in a reply statement to Bernama.

Hay said there are approximately 8,000 to 10,000 British nationals currently residing in Malaysia which includes work permit holders, students, and those under the Malaysia My Second Home Programme.

The High Commission is aware that some of them are currently outside Malaysia and have been denied entry into Malaysia since the MCO started.

“I have raised this (matter) with Prime Minister (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin when I met him in Putrajaya recently. I very much hope these British nationals residing in Malaysia will soon be able to return to their home here,” he said.

The envoy said he is pleased to see Malaysia joining the World Health Organisation’s Solidarity Trial as part of an international effort in finding a cure for COVID-19 besides commending Muhyiddin’s pledge to share the findings with ASEAN and Plus Three partners.

“On top of that, it is great to know that Malaysia will continue to play an important role as the world’s leading producer of medical gloves.

“I am also grateful that the Malaysian authorities have been responsive when we asked for help,” he added. – Bernama