Declining trend of Covid-19 infections no excuse to stop complying with MCO – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The declining trend of Covid-19 infections in the country does not mean that the public can stop complying with the Movement Control Order (MCO), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In fact, he said all directives still stand and it is the responsibility of everyone to remain compliant with the MCO.

“Police will continue taking legal action against anyone who flouts the MCO.

“Let’s not forget that some countries which lifted restrictions as soon as the number of cases dropped have suffered an increase in the positive cases, causing them not just to declare an MCO, but also a state of emergency.

“I hope this good development can be viewed positively so that we can preservere in complying with the MCO and every other instruction issued by the government,” he told the daily press conference on MCO development here today. – Bernama

