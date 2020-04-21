Dr Sim takes DAP leaders to task over food assistance fund allegation

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is taking legal action against several DAP Sarawak leaders for allegations concerning funding for food assistance during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“In the circumstances, I have instructed my lawyers to issue legal letters to all the parties concerned for making such highly defamatory accusations against me about the allocation of food assistance funds in Kuching,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Sim said he was referring to allegations made by several DAP leaders including their chairman Chong Chieng Jen, that he was wrongfully taking control of RM800,000 in food assistance funds allocated for Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

He did not name the other DAP leaders in the statement.

“Despite that it is an indisputable fact that all those food assistance fundings were allocated by the Sarawak Government to all Divisional Disaster Management Committees throughout Sarawak, and not to any ADUNs’ service centres, DAP leaders knowingly continued to make such false accusations and repeated the same against me through both social media and the local daily with malice or malicious intent to disparage my character and untruthfully accused me to have abused my position by misappropriating and misusing those funds,” he said.

Dr Sim added he had said on several occasions that in view of the intensity of battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the state’s top priority has to be focused on beating the crisis for the sake of all Sarawakians.

As such, he said state healthcare and enforcement frontliners have to risk their lives every day to achieve that goal .

“There is simply no room for any such untruthful politicking or any false accusations,” said Dr Sim.

In response to Dr Sim’s move, Chong said in a statement that Dr Sim was accountable to the public on how the State government spent the State fund.

He said there was nothing wrong to question him on how the food assistance fund allocation was spent especially when a circular issued by the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development specifically nominated him as the person to manage the use of the funds, not only for his constituency of Batu Kawa, but also for Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa.

“Therefore, questions as to how the fund was spent, for example. How many families from each constituency have received the food assistance from the fund? Who are they? How much was allocated per family? Why were the opposition ADUNs (elected representatives) deprived of the rights to manage such funds? These are all valid questions that any right-thinking citizens will ask,” said Chong.

He added that DAP Sarawak was also all for working together with the government against the Covid-19 pandemic and to help the poor families during the MCO period.

“Many members of the public have also contacted us for help. In the past three weeks, we have delivered food to more than 4,500 families, mostly with our own funds and public donations.

“But, at the same time, we were constrained by insufficient funding. However, our wish to help the people were curtailed by the lack of funding,” he said.

“If the State Government can be fairer and allows us to apply for the use of the RM200,000 food assistance fund allocated for each DUN area, we will be able to help more families with more food supply for them.”