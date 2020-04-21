Dr Yii urges close contacts of Covid-19 patients to undergo screening

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii is urging close contacts of positive Covid-19 patients to come forward to undergo health screenings as soon as possible.

He said he was informed by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) that 2,484 people have been identified as possible close contacts of positive cases, but have yet to be screened.

“I would like to encourage them as well as others who may have been in contact with persons-under-investigation (PUI) to be screened and tested at screening centres in the state.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect not just ourselves but also the people around us,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that the people should show empathy and not stigmatise Covid-19 patients or PUIs.

“We must all be supportive of them. There should not be any stigma, accusations or blame as this will only discourage them from coming forward.

“Instead, we must build a supportive and encouraging environment for those who are taking the brave and responsible step of getting tested,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Yii along with Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and former Stampin MP Julian Tan dropped by the Covid-19 screening centre at the Youth and Sports Complex here to present some personal protective equipment (PPE) to the medical frontliners.

“We handed over 100 coveralls worth RM8,000 as well as 50 3D-printed face shields to the frontliners to better protect them as they come into contact with PUIs on a daily basis,” he said, adding that the face shields were printed by Tan himself.