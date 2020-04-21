Elderly woman killed after house kitchen collapses at Kampung Semariang Batu

KUCHING: An elderly woman was killed after becoming trapped underneath rubble when her house’s kitchen area collapsed today at Kampung Semariang Batu here.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said that the victim Hajijah Mahtar, 72, was pronounced dead by medical personnel due to a serious head injury.

The spokesman said Bomba received a report on the incident at 7.25am and personnel from Petra Jaya fire station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene the Bomba personnel went to straight to the area of the victim’s house which has collapsed and found the victim underneath the rubble,” said the spokesman in a statement today.

It was learned that the body of the victim was then handed over to the police to be sent to the Medical Forensics Department of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).