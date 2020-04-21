EU commissioner slams Europe’s ‘morbid dependency’ on China

PRAGUE: European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its ‘morbid dependency’ on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis.

“This crisis has revealed our morbid dependency on China and India as regards pharmaceuticals,” Jourova said in a debate on Czech state television.

“This is something that makes us vulnerable and we have to make a radical change there,” added the Czech commissioner, who is in charge of values and transparency in the Commission.

“We will reassess the (supply) chains… and try to diversify them and, ideally, produce as many things as possible in Europe. This is a big lesson we have learnt,” Jourova said.

The European Commission will draft a strategic plan tackling the issue by the end of the month and submit it to the European Parliament and the leaders of EU member states, Jourova said.

“It will be tied to the new EU budget (for 2021-2027). If we don’t agree on the new budget fast, we will have big problems with money for a recovery and where to get it,” she added.

The Czech Republic depends on China for supplies of face masks, tests and other medical material amid the virus spread, just like many EU member states.

Set to start easing its restrictive measures yesterday, the Czech Republic registered 6,701 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday evening, including 186 deaths. — AFP