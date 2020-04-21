Frontliners in Miri receive 9,500 face masks from public

MIRI: A total of 9, 500 face masks donated by members of the public were distributed to eight government agencies here yesterday by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Thirty boxes of face masks were presented to Fire and Rescue Department Miri, 20 boxes to Civil Defence Force Miri, 20 boxes to Immigration Department, 20 boxes to Customs Department, 30 boxes to Royal Malay Regiment, 40 boxes to Miri Hospital, 20 boxes to People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela), and 10 boxes to Welfare Department.

“The frontliners play important roles during this critical period. They are risking their lives to protect and save the lives of citizens – they deserve our help and respect for their sacrifice and hard work,” said Ting, who urged members of the public to always abide by Movement Control Order (MCO) by staying home.

“The cooperation shown by Mirians has been tremendous and I hope they could continue to do this until the pandemic is contained,” he added.