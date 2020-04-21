Gleneagles reports first Covid-19 case

KOTA KINABALU: Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu reported to have a patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The specialist hospital in a statement here yesterday said the confirmed Covid-19 patient was managed in full compliance with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

“The 55-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital for an emergency procedure. Following the latest Covid-19 protocol for Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu which requires compulsory testing for all procedures, the patient was swabbed prior to her procedure.

“Due to the urgency of the patient’s surgery, the hospital proceeded by treating the patient as a suspected case while awaiting the Covid-19 test results.

“The patient’s Covid-19 results came back positive on 17 April 2020 and she was promptly transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for further confirmation and treatment,” the statement said.

As Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu had treated this patient as a suspected Covid-19 case, safety measures were implemented in the handling of the patient from the start, it added.

Additionally, all affected areas were closed for terminal disinfection in accordance to infection control guidelines. All staff who had been in contact with the patient had been traced and placed under quarantine as a precaution in accordance to guidelines by the District Health Office, with Covid-19 tests carried out on them.

“Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu adheres to infection control policies and processes and practises extensive preventive measures to keep its staff and patients safe, and will continue to do so.”

According to the statement, Gleneagles has managed the case promptly and appropriately according to guidelines from the Ministry of Health, Malaysia.

Clinical services at the hospital are not affected and patients can continue with their existing care plans at Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu knowing that they are in a safe environment.

Since January this year, Gleneagles had been practising multiple preventive measures including limiting entry points to the hospital and checking the

temperature and symptoms of everyone who comes to the hospital.