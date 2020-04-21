Govt to accelerate implementation of small-scale projects

KUALA LUMPUR: As part of efforts to ensure continuation in economic activities, especially small-scale projects which have been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), the government will accelerate the project documentation preparation and initiate an online balloting process.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the balloting process would ensure that the contractors have equal opportunities, and to delegate the power of issuing operating permits for G1-G2 small projects to the respective ministries and the implementation agencies.

“It is hoped that once the MCO ends, the companies are ready to execute the small-scale projects immediately for the people’s benefit,” he said during a sharing session on the second report on the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) by the Inter-Agencies Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit (Laksana) on his Facebook page today.

Previously, the government had announced an allocation of RM4 billion to help businesses that have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said six of the 10 main measures under the RM180 billion Prihatin package has been implemented, including the moratorium, i-Lestari, Bantuan Prihatin Nasional and the wage subsidy.

As at April 17, 1.5 million out of a total of 2.8 million applications for withdrawal from the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) i-Lestari facility for May have been approved, involving withdrawals totalling RM702 million.

Under i-Lestari, EPF contributors may withdraw RM500 a month for 12 months from their Account 2, and total withdrawals are estimated to reach RM40 billion. – Bernama