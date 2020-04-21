Govt to stabilize food security – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Food security is one of the sectors the State Government wants to ensure is stable, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“We know that food security is something we need to ensure not only because of the possibility that we export to neighbouring countries like Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, but because of the current situation we are facing today, the rakyat in the state need sufficient food supply.

“If we continue to focus on major industries, there is the possibility that the country we are exporting to is under lockdown and our products will not reach its destination.

“So we must be very focused on which sector we want to encourage as soon as the Federal government lifts the Movement Control Order (MCO). I will be announcing the sectors we will prioritize, for example SMEs which have huge implications on our youngsters employed in the rural areas,” he said.

There is also the issue of perishables such as vegetables and seafood, said Shafie, adding that he had instructed the state Agriculture and Food Industry Minister to ensure that there is enough storage for seafood.

“For now I was made to understand there is an oversupply of fish and vegetables. I have discussed with the ministry to ensure that the excess whether in Kundasang or Ranau is channelled to those in need,” he said.

Shafie added that the State Government through the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry and Domestic Trade and Industry Ministry, have engaged hypermarkets as well as supermarkets and sell the harvested vegetables to them.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets will prepare a list of what they need and give it to the two ministries, he said, adding that this arrangement will cut out the need for middlemen.

“Like for seafood, we have Safma to assist the fishermen. In the past we had SAMA marketing operations to assist farmers with their produce and channel to the retail sector for sale,” he said.

The retail sector, Shafie said, need to inform the authorities on what they need and with the data, they can link them to the farmers.

There has to be a clear cut supply and distribution part, said the Chief Minister because the government wants to discourage middlemen from travelling throughout the state.

“This is MCO, we need to reduce mobility not only drivers but also those who are helping to carry the products as they are at risk of being infected by the Covid-19 virus.

“I have also asked our agriculture minister to also communicate with our neighbouring countries because I was made to understand, Brunei Darussalam for example, is facing a shortage of food supply.

“Its Foreign Minister II contacted me and informed me of the situation, I have informed Wisma Putra that our neighbour needs assistance so instead of letting the excess seafood and vegetables go to waste, it’s better to sell them,” he said.