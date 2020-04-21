Jetstar Asia to operate to KL, Manila, Bangkok from April 21

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jetstar Asia will operate five return services a week to three destinations in Southeast Asia – Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Manila – with the aim to create essential travel links and assist with freight in the region from April 21.

The airline said a maximum of 112 seats will be available on each flight, approximately 60 per cent of its capacity to allow for safe distancing while the circuit breaker measures by Singapore Government are in place.

“These services are only available to citizens and permanent residents who are returning home, or those with prior written approval for travel,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Customers can book at jetstar.com or through travel agents and trade partners.

Currently, all Jetstar Asia’s scheduled services are temporarily suspended until May 19, 2020 due to border restrictions across the region and with the stricter circuit breaker measures in place.

Prior to the suspension, Jetstar Asia operates more than 600 weekly return flights to 24 destinations across 13 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, from the republic. — Bernama