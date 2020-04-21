Leave for MAF personnel not frozen but tightened – Army chief

KOTA BHARU: Leave for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel has not been frozen but tightened throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said leave would still be granted to the officers and staff members on duty especially in relation to the death of family members.

“Leaves are still granted to some officers and personnel during the MCO period. However, if the applicant is a senior officer, it may not be granted.

“Leave will be granted based on the cases brought forward by the applicants,” he said after visiting the ‘Op Penawar’ under the 8th Infantry Brigade in Kok Lanas here today.

Also present were 2nd Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad, 8th Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Zamsari Abu Hasan and Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

Ahmad Hasbullah also advised all military personnel to take extra care to prevent them from being infected with Covid-19.

“If any officer or personnel is infected with COVID-19, I have to impose a lockdown at the camp. That shows how serious it is,” he said.

In another development, he said the MAF had mobilised about 5,000 personnel to maintain security and order in the country’s borders while other 7,000 soldiers and 1,050 Territorial Army Regiment personnel were involved in the ‘Op Penawar’.

He also hoped that all personnel assigned to both operations would perform well in this period, especially during Ramadan. – Bernama