MASwings to fly Kuching-Sibu-Kuching route Friday

KUCHING: MASwings will be flying the Kuching-Sibu-Kuching route on April 24.

Its previous flight along this route was on April 16.

MASwings stopped operating the route in January last year, a MASwings spokesperson told The Borneo Post yesterday.

MASwings is operating this route on the two days in view of the current scenario and following requests to support the movement of local passengers apart from providing for essential personnel and goods travel, she said when commenting on an advertisement of the April 24 Kuching-Sibu flight on its Facebook.

“It’s just an advertisement for us because we are asked to operate on April 16 and April 24 only for now. We did not get to market or promote the April 16 flight, hence for the next one on April 24, we want to make sure the public know,” she said.

MASwings, being an airline for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, is assisting the Sarawak government during this nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) period by having these two flights on April 16 and April 24 as requested.

These two flights by MASwings were also planned to connect Kuala Lumpur to Kuching and vice versa on Malaysia Airlines, she said.

“This is due to the fact that the other operators for this sector are no longer operating during the current MCO period.”

MASwings on the other hand is no longer servicing the Kuching-Sibu–Kuching sector since Jan 2019 under its current Public Services Obligation (PSO) agreement, she pointed out.