Megah Port Management to hold a town hall session post-MCO

LABUAN: Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd (MPM), the new operator of Labuan Liberty Terminal, plans to hold a town hall session with trade associations, chambers, port users and relevant bodies to discuss port-related matters after the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

MPM managing director Tan Sri Mohd Bakri Mohd Zinin said: “To all the associations, chambers and port users, we hear you and we value your opinions towards making Labuan Liberty Terminal a prominent port in the region. We recognised that it is important to have dialogues especially during this challenging time, to solicit for feedback and suggestions to make Labuan port more resilient and effective.”

He noted that Labuan Freight Forwarders (LFFA) and The Labuan Chinese Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) had recently commented on the new tariffs imposed by MPM, and confirmed that the company is taking their opinions seriously and constructively.

“We understand that the shipping business has been affected by Covid-19 and lower oil prices, and therefore companies will need some time to recover from this global impact,” Mohd Bakri said.

“In concern with that, we have made the first move by waiving the wharfage and berthing charges for a stipulated period as listed in our notice dated April 1, 2020 on our website. Certain charges were unregulated previously and we are currently making efforts to make those charges open and transparent.”

On Labuan Liberty Terminal’s growth prospects, MPM chief operating officer Datuk Seri Patrick Tiong also added: “While it is difficult to do much at the moment due to the inability of contractors to procure materials during the MCO, we have many things planned out to make Labuan Liberty Terminal a more attractive and efficient port that can compete on a regional level.

“Old and unresolved damages in the port such as leaking roofs, flooding in container yards and warehouses will first be dealt swiftly by MPM. Only then, will we be able to entice international companies to send their vessels to our port.”

Meanwhile, other shipping agents such as Sea Lane Shipping Sdn Bhd, Ben Line Agencies Sdn Bhd, and Bintang Mas Shipping Pte Ltd have reportedly expressed their satisfaction towards the initiatives and performance of the new operator.

The combined ships of those three representatives make up 85 per cent of Labuan Port’s imported cargo from Singapore and Port Klang.

MPM was awarded the contract to manage the Labuan Liberty Terminal and on April 1, 2020, the company officially took over the operation and facility management of the port for the next six years.