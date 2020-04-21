Missing senior citizen found dead

KUCHING: A senior citizen from Jalan Sungai Mamat Lama, Mile 30 1/2, Jalan Kuching-Serian who was reported missing in a jungle at Jalan Kuching-Serian on Sunday, was found dead yesterday.

A spokesperson from Bomba said the body of Then Shin Siong, 71, was found floating at Sungai Mamat around 1.12pm.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation which was into its second day yesterday started at 8.30am, with the team divided into two groups – one going downriver and the other covering upriver.

“Around 1.12pm today (yesterday), we found the deceased’s body floating at Sungai Mamat not far from where the Bomba control centre was. The body has been identified by his son, and was later handed over to the police,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

He added that with the find, the SAR operation was terminated at around 2.30pm.

The deceased’s son had lodged a report that his father did not return home after he was said to have visited him.

The statement said on Sunday, Bomba received a call from Serian district police headquarters (IPD) around 5.55pm on the missing person.

Following that, the SAR operation was conducted along the route believed to be frequently used by the victim whenever he visited his son.

However, the first day of the SAR was called off at around 7.05pm after they failed to locate the deceased.