MPMA, FMFTA to fill supply gap for PPE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA) and the Federation of Malaysian Fashion, Textile and Apparel (FMFTA) are stepping up to fill a critical gap in the supply chain for key personal protection equipment (PPE) in Malaysia.

A joint statement yesterdat said MPMA has been working with its members to repurpose their machines to overcome a global shortage of non-woven material to make the much-needed PPEs while working with members of FMFTA in the production process to sew the jumpsuits, isolation gowns, headcovers and boot covers.

MPMA president Datuk Lim Kok Boon said the initiative is to ensure that Malaysia has enough local capacity to be self-sufficient and not have to depend on external sources which might be unreliable currently.

“In such times of crisis, non-woven material, both coated and uncoated, has become difficult to source and this is exacerbated by disruptions in the supply chain caused by the infrequency of flights and ships plying between Malaysia and other countries

“Hence, we have worked with our members to re-purpose their machines and reallocate their resources, even at the expense of foregoing their normal business to ensure that these materials are available here,” he said.

FMFTA president Datuk Seri Tan Thian Poh said more than 10 factories have been identified by FMFTA with two main textile manufacturers under its umbrella, Malaysian Textile Manufacturers Association and Malaysian Knitting Manufacturers Association, as having the sizeable capacity to mass-produce PPEs from the materials provided by MPMA members.

“More factories can be brought on board should there be a need to further increase capacity,” he added.

The statement said both associations have also committed to contributing about RM1 million worth of other types of PPEs to Ministry of Health (MoH) as well as to hospitals including face shields, jumpsuits, disposable head covers, clinical waste bags, plastic sheets and films, and plastic aprons. — Bernama