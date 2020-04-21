Over RM11 mln worth of contributions to combat Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has received contributions worth RM11,380,000 in cash and kinds from State statutory bodies, NGOs and the private sector in support of its efforts to stem the Covid-19 spread in Sabah.

Of the total, RM3,950,000 was in financial aid and channelled to the State Disaster Assistance Management Committee Fund, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal at the State Assembly Sitting on Monday.

The State Government, he said, would ensure that the contributions would be used specifically for issues pertaining to Covid-19 in Sabah.

“For the contribution in kinds such as the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), we have and are still continuing to distribute them to hospitals, health clinics and agencies that are on the frontline. The State Government records its appreciation and gratitude to all contributors,” Shafie said.

He also disclosed that so far the State Government has distributed RM17,300,000 worth of food aid to 221,950 heads of household.

“We have disbursed financial assistance to 2,291 taxi drivers, 437 bus drivers and 331 mountain guides in Kundasang. The applications from tourist guides and school bus operators are being processed,” he disclosed.

He added that the State Government had also channelled aid to Sabahan students in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, Labuan and those stranded in Egypt.

“I know that it is not easy to be able to disburse the assistance 100 per cent as there will be some weaknesses and delays. But the State Government is doing its level best to ensure that the assistance reaches the targeted groups,” he stressed.

Shafie said this when replying to Kundasang assemblyman Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam who wanted to know what form of assistance the State Government had provided to the rakyat especially those who are badly affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to Shafie, the State Government would also be looking at approaches to stimulate Sabah’s economy post Covid-19.

The State Government, he said, will be introducing a second package which will focus on economic stimulus and investments.