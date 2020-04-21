Police officer killed in Kedah road crash brought home to Serian

KUCHING: The parents of the late ASP Aldrin Gonda, who died in a road accident in Kedah on Sunday, could not hold back their tears when the remains of their son arrived this morning at the Kuching International Airport’s MAS Cargo facility.

Gonda Bong Mim Fui and Milah Majin could offer no words on the loss of their son, who was 38-years-old, when approached for comments.

They were accompanied by a distant relative and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) deputy president Charlie Ungang.

Aldrin’s remains was flown in from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on a Malaysia Airline flight at 6.30am this morning which arrived here at 9.30am.

After completing all documentation at the facility, his casket was carried by personnel from the Sarawak police headquarters into a waiting police van.

A final salute was given by the 20 personnel involved before the cortege left MASCargo for his village, Kampung Terbat Leban, Tebakang in Serian. Aldrin’s funeral will be held tomorrow at a Christian burial ground at the village.

The deceased’s wife, Anastasia Chu and son, are expected to arrive later today in a police aircraft.

Aldrin, who was head of the Kota Setar district police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, and two other police personnel were headed to a crime scene when the crash happened at 11.30am at a traffic light intersection

The two other personnel suffered injuries on their heads and legs.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin had said Aldrin was on his way to Pantai Johor, after receiving information on drug arrest in Covid-19 operations.

He said their car had crashed when trying to avoid a motorcyclist who was changing lanes.